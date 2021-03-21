Saturday house fire under investigation

Otter Creek Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 6000 block of North 34th Street in Vigo County on Saturday. The reporting party advised that flames were “coming from the roof,” according to a news release from the department.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.
The department said the fire was under control in about 30 minutes. The house was reported to be undergoing renovations. No injuries were reported.
Saturday’s fire was the fourth fire and third structure fire the department has responded to in one week, according to the release.
Residents are reminded to make sure they have working smoke detectors. Those needing help replacing detectors can contact the fire department.
Assisting on scene were Nevins and Lyford Fire Department, Trans-Care, Vigo County Sheriff Department, Vectren Gas, and Duke Energy.
