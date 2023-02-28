Thanks to a TV amnesty during an E-Waste collection Saturday, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District last Saturday collected more than 1,000 old television sets, according to the district’s executive director Karrum Nasser.
Due to the TV amnesty, Vigo County residents could drop off up to four televisions for no charge. During regular E-Waste collections, $20 is charged for dropping off televisions so that the district can pay the recycler to dispose of the harmful materials inside them.
A line had begun at the district’s facility at 3230 E. Haythorne Ave. at 7 a.m. for the event that was scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Approximately 648 vehicles dropped off E-Waste, Nasser reported; they were accommodated until 3:45 p.m.
Nine semi trucks were needed to contain all of the returned electronics.
The next E-Waste recycling day will be March 14 from noon to 4 p.m. The $20 per television recycling fee will be back in effect.
