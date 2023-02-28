TVs

The Vigo County Solid Waste Management District collected more than 1,000 old TVs last Saturday as part of an E-Waste collection offering TV amnesty. Residents could drop off up to four TVs for no fee, and nine semis were filled with the old sets.

 Courtesy Karrum Nasser

Thanks to a TV amnesty during an E-Waste collection Saturday, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District last Saturday collected more than 1,000 old television sets, according to the district's executive director Karrum Nasser.

Approximately 648 vehicles dropped off old televisions during the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District’s E-Waste collection day Saturday.

A line of vehicles began at 7 a.m. for the event that was scheduled from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and the final car dropped off its contribution at 3:45pm.

Due to the TV amnesty, Vigo County residents could drop off up to four televisions for no charge. During regular E-Waste collections, $20 is charged for dropping off televisions so that the district can pay the recycler to dispose of the harmful materials inside them.

The next E-Waste recycling day will be March 14 from noon to 4 p.m. The $20 per television recycling fee will be back in effect.

Nine semi trucks were needed to contain all of the returned electronics.

The next E-Waste recycling day will be March 14 from noon to 4 p.m. The $20 per television recycling fee will be back in effect.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.

