Sarah Scott Middle School’s spelling team just might be singing, “We are the champions,” and rightfully so.

The team on Thursday learned that it won first place for its division in the Indiana Academic Spell Bowl Junior Division. Members won the statewide competition in Class 3.

“I am so proud of our Scotties. They amaze me every day,” said Scotia Brown, school principal.

It’s the first year as the Spell Bowl coach for Rachel Cox.

“When I found out from our academic coordinator that we had won state, I was speechless. I got chills and screamed because I couldn’t believe it. I began to cry,” Cox said Thursday.

She couldn’t wait to share the news with her team and school.

“I called all the students on the phone to share the great news because we started remote learning today [Thursday],” Cox said. “The goosebumps came back with every phone call.”

This year the competition was virtual.

Last week, the team placed second in regional competition and moved to state competition on Wednesday.

At the start of the year, the team had to work around the A/B schedule and hybrid as students were always practicing social distancing and sanitizing. After fall break, they practiced three days a week until the last few weeks, when they practiced every day.

“Hard work, dedication, diligence, and Scottie pride from the students were very evident and key to winning this year,” Cox said. “A big support came from the parents helping their students study at home and late pick ups.”

The competition is conducted by the Indiana Association of School Principals.

Team members include Marika Korobkin, Gavin Wallace, Jakob Flynn, Abigail Flynn, Isabella Goodman, Ti’Yanna Richards, Alyssa Welch, Van Rueckert and Torilynn Weaver.

TH South is state runner-up

In other Spell Bowl news, Terre Haute South Vigo’s team was the state runner-up in Class 1 for the senior division of competition.

The team earned 113/120 points at state finals Tuesday.

Five spellers earned perfect scores: McKynlee Grimm, Christine Liu, Gwynneth Menzie, Peter Yacob, and Kiersten Yamamoto.

Three spellers only missed one word per round: Ishreet Lehal, Samhita Shantharam, and Cheyenne Stewart. The other top spellers were Ananya Gera and Colin Lee, and the two alternates were Rosemary Alderton and Laura Rong.

This is the 18th consecutive year South has competed in the state finals.

