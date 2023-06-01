Sarah Scott Middle School students visited the environmental nonprofit reTHink on Thursday as part of its summer school’s program Camp Curiosity. Shikha Bhattacharyya, reTHink executive director, asked them, “Do you know what you’re here for today?”
The kids response: “No.”
But 90 minutes later, they knew not only why they were visiting but also were glad they had, assisting Bhattacharyya in making environmentally friendly lip balm, laundry detergent, tooth powder and deodorant from all-natural ingredients.
“It was interesting that household items can be used to make more useful and resourceful items,” said Claire Becerra, 13, who helped make lip balm, laundry powder and tooth powder and foresaw herself making the last two items at home.
“It helped me realize how important recycling is, with the helping hands of friends to make the items,” she added.
Josue Olmeda-Ixba, 12, said, “The most interesting thing is that I could make almost anything at home.”
Nisa Coleman, behavior interventionist at Sarah Scott, explained, “Our Camp Curiosity camp that we’re doing for summer school [has the slogan] ‘Reduce Reuse Recycle.’ So we felt like [visiting reTHink] fit right in.”
Sarah Scott principal Scotia Brown toured reTHink and suggested to Bhattacharyya that they work together on Camp Curiosity.
“She wants kids to be empowered and to know what they can do when they don’t have any money or resources,” Bhattacharyya said.
“They had never seen anything like this, I know that,” said Coleman of the students. “It definitely flew good with them. Talking to them, they’re going to try this stuff at home.”
Coleman added that she and the other teacher overseeing Camp Curiosity learned a lot, as well.
“I learned about the waste we’re producing, how harmful it is and how easy it is to make our own products,” she said. “I’m going to go home and start making my own products. We’re going to do everything she taught us.” She’ll start by making laundry detergent.
Students will be visting reTHink as part of Camp Curiosity three more times, on June 7 to make of soap/shampoo bars and on June 14 and 15 to see its plastic upcycling program, where they will create carabiners from waste plastic.
Becerra said, “I’m looking forward to getting really hands-on with this group and helping out a lot.”
