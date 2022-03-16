Sarah Scott Middle School Fish Fry returns

After a three-year absence due to the pandemic, the Sarah Scott Middle School Fish Fry is back.
The fish fry will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the school. Event proceeds support countless student activities throughout the year.
Along with the dinner of catfish, pulled pork and all the sides, there will be a silent auction, raffle and a bake sale. Tickets can be purchased at the school or through a Sarah Scott staff member. Tickets can also be purchased at the door with cash or credit.
Tickets for the event are $15 for adults and $8 for children under 10 years of age.
"One of the great things about the fish fry is the ability for the Sarah Scott family and the Terre Haute community to come together," said school principal Scotia Brown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.