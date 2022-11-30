Santa Claus, and Mrs. Claus, will soon visit some Wabash Valley communities aboard the Indiana Rail Road from Dec. 2-4.
The Santa Train will make 12 stops in the three days, starting Friday in Bargersville.
In the Wabash Valley, on Saturday:
- The Santa Train arrives in Linton, at SE C Street, the train will arrive at 1:15 p.m. and depart at 2:45 p.m.
- It then arrives in Dugger on Main Street at 3:30 p.m., departing at 4:45 p.m.
Then on Sunday:
- The Santa Train arrives in Sullivan at Main Street and Judy Lane at 4:15 p.m. and departs at 5:45 p.m. Sullivan is the final stop of the three-day train tour.
Guests are invited to board the decorated, stationary passenger cars to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and be entertained by a full cast of costumed characters, brought to life by volunteers that include railroaders and their families. The event is free and open to children and adults of all ages.
Santa’s helpers will also be giving away coats, hats and gloves to help children in need prepare for winter weather.
This year, The Indiana Rail Road will bring Bargersville’s Santa to town by train where he will visit with guests at their town hall. No guests will board the train at Bargersville; instead they will be able to enjoy the festivities of the town and visit with Santa at the town hall at their leisure.
The Santa Train originated in 1989 as a volunteer project of Indiana Rail Road Company employees.
