The Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners on Tuesday declared more than $47,000 as noncollectable debt from delinquent sewer utility bills.
In 2017, the board began targeting “irrecoverable” debt, considered older than three years, as well as unpaid sewer bills and fees that do not meet requirements of a property tax lien.
The board passed an ordinance that established a policy to pursue unpaid and delinquent fees through a property tax lien, but also to pursue through a private debt collector, unpaid bills from people who have had a property ownership change.
If the debt is over $200, it is sent to the city's third party debt collection vendor "and they attempt to write letters, set up payment arrangements or sue in small claims court in some cases and get judgements," said Brad Spiedel the city's director of information technology and wastewater utility specialist.
"Once the accounts have been with the third party collection vendor for at least 180 days and we have not had action and have no payment arrangement or court dates, those are considered bad debt. It takes board action to declare that" as noncollectable debt, Spiedel said. "These debts (being considered) are (outstanding) by at least a year, some longer," he told the board.
"And in these COVID-19 times, I don't know that there are a lot of small claims actions being taken," he told the board.
The total declared was $47,478.
