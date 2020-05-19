The Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners Tuesday passed a resolution to refinance a 2015 bond issue to get a better interest rate as well as pay off a bond anticipation note to Vigo County.
The sanitary district on Jan. 20, 2015 issued a bond for $22.11 million. That bond still has $15.81 million in principal outstanding. Additionally, the sanitary district issued a bond anticipation note, or BAN, on Feb. 10, 2016 for $6 million. That was money loaned to the city from Vigo County.
Half of that note has been paid off, but the remaining $3 million is due to Vigo County on Jan. 1, 2021.
"Bond Anticipation Notes are short terms loans issued in anticipation of bonds to be issued to take them out ... so you pay off a BAN with a bond issue," said Dennis Otten, attorney with Bose, McKinney and Evans.
The resolution will allow the city to refund and refinance its 2015 bond for debt service savings during a low interest environment and obtain money to repay the county, Otten said.
Otten estimates savings for refinancing the bond will be about $400,000 "subject to market conditions."
The bond that is being refunded has an interest rate of 3.08%, Otten said, while new bonds to be issued would average 2.2%.
The sanitary district expects to close on the bonds within the next 60 to 90 days. However, the city first will submit for a new bond rating, Otten said. That bond rating will help determine the final interest rate.
Otten said with the COVID-19 pandemic "there is a very favorable low interest rate environment right now."
The sanitary district should conclude its refinancing by September, Otten said.
