Employees of the Terre Haute Wastewater Treatment plant will receive a 13% wage increase over the next four years.
The Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners on Tuesday approved a four-year union contract for the employees, represented by the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local No. 157.
The agreement includes a 2% wage increase in 2022; 4% increase in 2023; a 3% increase in 2024; and a 4% increase in 2025.
“We have been negotiating since this summer,” said City Attorney Eddie Felling. “Their union body voted [Monday] to approve this and it meets with the approval of the [city] administration. Most importantly, in addition to getting a four-year deal, is the wastewater union will be moving to a pure 70/30 insurance split, meaning the employees will be responsible for 30% of the insurance cost.
“That is really important for us,” Felling told the board. “We have been trying for a number of years to get an even playing field in regard to employee responsibility. They were great throughout the entire process,” the city attorney said of contract negotiations.
The city has eight union bargaining units, of which four unions had not been at the 70/30 insurance rate, Felling said. However, all but one now have agreements on insurance.
Felling said the city is still negotiating with transit workers, who drive city buses. The other three units that are now on the 70/30 insurance include parks, cemetery and wastewater treatment plant workers.
Sewer lift station
The board this month also took steps to resolve construction of a new sanitary lift station.
In March 2020, the board halted construction work on a new wastewater lift station amid rising costs to remove contaminated water at its property in the 2500 block of Prairieton Road. Expenses were on track to exceed a cap of 20% — or $10.8 million — on the city’s $54 million project.
“Since then, we did a study to determine the best location for a lift station and the best method to construct that and what we ended up with is the same location. It is going to be hard to overcome the infrastructure cost to move the lift station somewhere else,” said Marcus Maurer, assistant city engineer.
Additionally, the study said it is possible to design a lift station that does not have to go as deep, if connecting sewer lines can be redesigned.
“So we are looking at building a piling wall around the site which would essentially block out all of the water and we only have to pump out and treat water one time,” Maurer said. “Essentially, we will have a grouted waterproof wall down to bedrock.”
The piling wall would enable the city to dig down to meet a parallel sewer line, called a parallel interceptor, without having to pump and treat water from the site.
“This way we don’t have to deal with dewatering in the future on the project as it won’t be a constant flow,” Maurer said. “That is how we will overcome the dewatering and still stay below the cost of having to move the lift station.
“Regardless, we had to be in the same area and if we moved the site, it is likely we would have encountered unknown contaminates. This site we are familiar with, we have tested it and we know what is there.
“There will be further testing with this project, but our goal would be to come into it knowing what is there,” Maurer said.
The sanitary commission this month approved a $6,425,845 contract with the engineering firm CHA Consulting, Inc., a New York-based company with 31 locations, including Indianapolis, to design a new shallow main lift station with the piling wall.
Also this month, the board approved a $2.4 million contract with American Structurepoint, an Indianapolis-based engineering firm with a Terre Haute office, to design the parallel sewer interceptor.
The city will need to get surveys and environmental studies to determine the exact depth needed to connect to a new lift station.
“What this will do is give us a flow line and a path for the parallel interceptor. We are not ready for construction yet, but this will give us an elevation that we are 100% certain that we can meet so we can go as shallow as possible [on construction of the new lift station] and know that we have a constructible sewer,” Maurer said.
“I think this is the cheapest path forward and is the best solution,” Maurer said.
The design work will take at least a year, Maurer said, adding no work would likely be bid until early 2023. Construction would also likely take at least two years to complete, he said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com.
