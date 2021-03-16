Terre Haute officials continue to work on a combined sewer overflow project to site a new main sewer lift station.

The city’s Board of Sanitary Commissioners on Tuesday approved a sewage interceptor alignment study with American Structurepoint, an engineering firm.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“The long-term control plan calls for a parallel main interceptor to capture additional flows, so we are looking for the best alignment for that phase of the plan,” Marcus Maurer, a staff engineer for the city, said after the board’s meeting. “We are not at that phase of the plan yet, but since we are now looking at designing a new lift station, if we can find a way to make the interceptor shallower, we can make the main lift station shallower,” Maurer said.

That could reduce costs of having to dewater a main lift station construction site.

“It all ties together,” Maurer said.

The sanitary board in October, 2019 halted work on the $54 million new sewer lift station in the 2500 block of Prairieton Road due to contaminated ground water.

In January, the sanitary board approved a release more than $1.5 million to Kokosing Industrial Inc. for final work on a new main lift station. The company’s original construction contract was reduced by more than $22 million. After cleanup of the construction site, the final cost was more than $31.85 million.

Maurer said the city remains more than one and a half years away from continuing the project as it works to design and gain approval of a new lift station from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management under its combined sewer overflow project.

In other business, the board approved professional service agreements with Baker Tilly, formerly H.J. Umbaugh & Associates, for accounting and bond services.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.