While construction continued on a new pervious pavement parking lot at Terre Haute City Hall, inside the city’s Board of Sanitary Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $5,000 labor services contract with Thrive West Central for the project.
“It is a requirement of federally funded projects. They will monitor certified payroll on the contractors and conduct random interviews to make sure we are adhering with [prevailing wage] requirements,” Josey Daughtery, staff engineer for the city, told the board.
The federal funds come through Indiana’s State Revolving Fund program.
It’s part of a $2.71 million combined sewer project that began July 7 to keep water from draining into the city’s street sewers and then to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Pervious pavement is designed to allow percolation or infiltration of storm water through the surface into the soil below, where it is naturally filtered. Sand is layered on the bottom, then covered with rock. Additionally, large dry wells will be installed, each about 15 feet deep. The dry wells will hold water on the site that does not immediately drain into the ground.
Each dry well is 8-feet tall and 4-feet in diameter, each topped with a 3-foot cone, Daugherty said.
“It will hold a good amount of water,” he said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.