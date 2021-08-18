The Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $188,000 design contract with HWC Engineering.
The design work is for storm sewers and new sidewalk on the west side of Brown Avenue, from Wallace Avenue to Dean Avenue, said Josey Daughterty, staff engineer for the city.
Daugherty said the city has applied for a state grant to cover the construction cost of the project. If a grant is awarded, the project would likely go to construction next year.
