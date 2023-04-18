Plainfield-based Banning Engineering on Tuesday was awarded a $4,000 contract to inspect Hulman Lake dam.
The engineering firm, which conducted an inspection in 2021, will perform an on-site inspection of the dam and spillway system and complete state required documents and reports. The inspections are typically performed in dormant growth periods, without snow cover.
The Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners approved the contract for inspection that is done every two years.
The dam is classified as a high hazard due to its high embankments, said City Engineer Marcus Mauer said. Any dam with embankments 20 feet or higher falls into the category, as well as dams that have one square mile of drainage. The Board of Sanitary Commissioners maintains the dam as a flood control reservoir.
In 2013, the city of Terre Haute, using a federal grant, raised the dam by five feet to increase its water retention capacity. The dam, located along Hulman Street between Fruitridge Avenue and U.S. 40/Indiana 46, was constructed in the 1970s. The dam can handle a 100-year flood, similar to the one experienced in June 2008.
