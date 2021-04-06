Plainfield-based Banning Engineering on Tuesday was awarded a $4,000 contract to inspect Hulman Lake dam.
The Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners approved the contract for inspection that is done every two years.
“The Hulman [Lake] dam is classed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources as a high-hazard dam so it is required to have an inspection every two years, so it is a standard safety inspection,” said Marcus Mauer, assistant city engineer.
The dam is classified as a high hazard due to its high embankments, Mauer said. Any dam with embankments 20 feet or higher falls into the category, as well as dams that have one square mile of drainage.
In 2013, the city of Terre Haute, using a federal grant, raised the dam by five feet to increase its water retention capacity. The dam, located along Hulman Street between Fruitridge Avenue and U.S. 40/Indiana 46, was constructed in the 1970s. The dam can handle a 100-year flood, similar to the one experienced in June 2008.
In other business, Sullivan-based Bland & Son LLC was awarded a $71,730 contract to mow ditches, primarily Thompson Ditch, Lost Creek and at Hulman Lake Dam. The contract also covers other ditch work as needed.
