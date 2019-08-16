Sandy Hook mother to visit Sullivan High

Scarlett Lewis, mother of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in December 2012, will visit Southwest School Corp. and speak at at Sullivan High School on Aug. 30.
Lewis will make daytime presentations to Southwest School Corp. students and staff and then a free, public presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m., during which she will discuss the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Foundation and her curriculum, Choose Love.
Choose Love is being implemented as the social-emotional learning curriculum in grades K-8 this year at the Southwest School Corp.
There also will be a meet-and-greet immediately after Lewis' evening presentation. Free child care will be available during the evening event for children ages 2 through 8.
To register for the evening event, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/scarlett-lewis-choose-love-presentation-tickets-68477609373 or email TRoberts.swest.k12.in.us or Krista Wells at KWells@swest.k12.in.us
Please include your name, requested number of tickets, whether child care is needed and, if so, ages of the children.
According to a news release, "On December 14th, 2012, Scarlett Lewis's life changed forever. Her 6-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, was murdered in his first grade classroom during the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School, one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history.
"After this horrific event, Scarlett found the courage and strength to begin a journey that would take her all over the world sharing her motto, left behind on a kitchen chalkboard by Jesse: Nurturing. Healing. Love."
For more on Choose Love movement, visit www.jesselewischooselove.org/about-us/
For a Today show piece featuring Lewis and the Choose Love movement, visit www.today.com/parents/sandy-hook-5-years-later-scarlett-lewis-s-road-healing-t119829
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.