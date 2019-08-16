Sandy Hook mother to visit Sullivan High

Terre Haute, IN (47807)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.