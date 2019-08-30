Sandy Hook mother: Choose love, disrupt the pathways to violence

Scarlett Lewis lost her 6-year-old son, Jesse, in the Dec. 14, 2012, mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
But instead of letting anger and regret destroy her, “I decided on that day — knowing what happened was 100 percent preventable — I would quit my job and what I was doing and dedicate my life to being part of the solution,” she told a large group of Southwest Sullivan School Corp. students and educators Friday morning.
A few days after her son’s death, as she prepared for the funeral, she saw a note he had left on a chalkboard in the family’s kitchen. It read, spelled phonetically, “Nurturing, Healing Love.”
And that became the impetus for the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Foundation and movement, which includes a curriculum that teaches children social-emotional skills such as understanding and managing emotions, developing positive relationships and showing compassion.
Now used in all 50 states and several countries, Choose Love focuses on the universal teachings of courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion in action.
It is being implemented in grades kindergarten through eight this year at Southwest Sullivan School Corp. and will later be incorporated into the high schools.
The curriculum encourages individuals to choose loving thoughts over angry thoughts, which in turn impacts how one feels, behaves and interacts with others.
When people choose to react to negative situations with love, instead of anger, they are empowering themselves and helping make the world a better, safer place, she said. “Love is a choice we make. Isn’t that empowering?” she said. “But, you have to have some skills and tools to make that choice.”
She is confident that if Adam Lanza, the 20-year-old who killed her son, knew how to give and receive “nurturing, healing love,” Sandy Hook would not have happened.
“There is a lot of anger in our society,” and angry thoughts can lead to violence, she said. “There is a lot of pain and suffering.”
But, she said, “There is always something we can do to help ease another person’s pain and suffering.”
People can’t always control what happens, but they can control how they respond to negative events.
“We can always respond with love,” she said. “When we respond with love, we take our personal power back. We make the world a better place.”
When people react with anger or want revenge, “We give our power away to something or someone. We become victims. They have control over us,” Lewis said.
She told the audience she lives with a tremendous dichotomy in her life every single day. “It’s why I’m leading a worldwide movement to choose love — because my 6-year-old son was shot in his first-grade classroom, alongside 19 of his classmates, one of the worst mass murders in U.S. history.”
Yet, she takes joy in what she is doing.
“How blessed am I and how grateful I am that my purpose is spreading the message of choosing love,” a mission given to her by her son, Jesse.
Sometimes, Lewis said she does get angry. On Mother’s Day. On Jesse’s birthday. “I have to forgive again,” she said. “I have to take a step back, take a deep breath ... and gain my personal power back.”
She told her audience, “This is a call to action to be part of the solution — to choose love.”
Focus on pro-active prevention
In an interview, Lewis talked about why she believes teaching social-emotional intelligence is so important.
“This is a different way of thinking. It is pro-active prevention,” she said. “Unless we do this in our schools, we’re never going to get ahead of the issues that have been plaguing us and continue to get worse.”
Social-emotional development is the No. 1 indicator of a child’s future success, she said. Research shows that children who learn it do better in school, experience less stress and anxiety and have fewer mental health issues.
When it comes to school safety, the response nationally has been reactive, with a focus on school building safety, active shooter training and school resource officers — all important measures, given today’s climate, she said.
“But none of that addresses the cause of why a child would want to harm themselves or someone else,” she said. “The only thing that does that is social/emotional learning ... We must address internal as well as external safety measures.”
Choose Love is offered free to school districts, she said, with the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Foundation covering the costs.
Jesse Lewis
Lewis said her son was full of energy and life. He was 11 pounds at birth and so strong nurses said he tried to get out of his bassinet.
“That’s the energy he had throughout his whole life. He was larger than life, bouncing off the walls with energy, very loud, but very courageous, very strong , very loving, very kind. And all of these elements we put into the program,” she said.
When her son was killed, she did not react with anger and bitterness.
“I knew somebody who could do something so heinous must have been in a tremendous amount of pain,” she said. She learned about Adam Lanza, who had special needs that were not met. “He cried out for help and fell through the cracks at every turn,” she said.
While still in elementary school, he wrote an essay about a witch who came to school and murdered children with a broomstick that opened to a semi automatic weapon. “He was saying, ‘Help me’,” Lewis said.
Most people say there were 26 victims in the Sandy Hook massacre — 20 children and six adult staff members. But Lewis says 28 victims, to include Lanza and his mother; Lanza killed his mother, and also took his own life.
Through social-emotional learning, she hopes to stop school violence by helping the Adam Lanzas of the world before they reach a point of no return.
“We can do something to stop that. We can disrupt the pathway of violence. We know what to do. We have to find the courage within ourselves to do it,” she said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
