The Marsh Madness Sandhill Crane Festival in Linton is slated for Feb. 28 and 29, during the peak Sandhill Crane and waterfowl migration to Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area.
The birding festival includes a kickoff banquet on Feb. 28 at the Linton Elks Lodge, 9779 State Road 54, in Linton. Crafts, live birds of prey and other activities will be at Humphreys Park, 1351 A St. NE, in Linton.
At Goose Pond, new interpretive exhibits will open during the festival. New exhibits include a timeline of the property’s history and educational dioramas highlighting wildlife and habitat that can be found at Goose Pond FWA.
An interpretive trail near the visitor center is also in development. When completed, the half-mile walking trail will feature educational signage and prairie and wetland habitat demonstration areas. Tours of the interpretive trail under development will be available Feb. 29 during Marsh Madness.
Marsh Madness is led by the Friends of Goose Pond through a partnership with the Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife.
Goose Pond FWA, located at 13540 W. County Road 400 South in Linton, will expand office hours beginning Feb. 29. The new hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information about the event, including a full schedule, see friendsofgoosepond.org/marsh-madness/.
Single tickets are $25 each. To purchase tickets, see friendsofgoosepond.org/product/2020-marsh-madness-ticket/.
