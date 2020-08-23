Sam's Southern Eatery to open in Terre Haute

Sam’s Southern Eatery, a Louisiana-based, cajun-style restaurant known for plentiful portions, plans to open in mid September in the building that had housed the Tokyo Japanese Cruisine at 920 S. Third, said Michael Kalel, the company’s site developer.
Calling itself “The Home of the Jumbo Shrimp,” company founder Sam Gazawaneh opened the first restaurant in Shreveport, La., in 2008, later franchising the business.
“We started out as a small company and now are in 13 states and have over 80 locations,” Kalel said. “I have two locations in Evansville. I have a nephew there and he is the one who brought us to Indiana.”
The company selected Terre Haute from customer requests.
“We have been in Evansville for about 11/2 to 2 years and people come down from (Terre Haute) to (Evansville) and say, hey, come put one in our town,” Kalel said.
The Terre Haute store will be No. 83 for the restaurant. The company plans to hire 10 to 15 workers.
“I liked the site for the traffic (along Third Street) and the neighborhood,” Kalel said of the business’s future location.
Another Sam’s Southern Eatery is going up about the same time in Owensboro, Kentucky, Kalel said.
The company has restaurants in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana.
“We are southern style,” Kalel said, with everything cooked to order, even the breading of fish.
The menu includes appetizers, like fried mushrooms or fried green tomatoes, and salads - ranging from shrimp, fish, chicken and green salads — as well as Po’Boys (a traditional sandwich from Louisiana), burgers, chicken and seafood such as four-piece fish, tilapia platter, fried oysters, crab cakes, catfish or Sam’s special 25 baby shrimp.
The Tokyo Japanese Cuisine restaurant moved in 2016 to its current location on the northeast corner of Third Street and Margaret Avenue.
