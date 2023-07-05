Horizon Health now offers same-day appointments for orthopedic and spine care.
Same-day appointments are available Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon. A medical referral is not required to be seen.
The Horizon Health orthopedics team provides care for patients of all ages. In addition to treating common and complex injuries/conditions, they offer specialized care, including joint replacements and spine surgery. The team consists of Dr. Harish Kempegowda, orthopedic and spine surgeon, Dr. Jeff Bollenbacher, orthopedic surgeon, and Judah Donaldson, nurse practitioner.
The same-day clinic is intended to treat new injuries, such as sprains and strains, suspected broken bones, sudden back pain, sports injuries and more.
To make a same-day appointment, call 217-466-4714. Note that certain conditions may require a scheduled appointment, including those currently being managed by a primary care provider.
Individuals who need to be seen outside of normal business hours can visit EZ Care in Paris. The walk-in clinic is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no appointment needed. EZ Care offers X-ray capabilities and is an available resource to evaluate orthopedic needs.
If your condition is an emergency, call 911 immediately.
