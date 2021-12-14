Samaritans respond: Wabash Valley pitches in to help Kentucky

On Saturday morning, Mike Stoehr was watching the news over a mug of coffee, taking in the devastation of the rampage of tornados through Kentucky the night before.
He had been checking radar the previous evening and went to bed knowing that the Terre Haute area had been spared, but was shocked by the images of the thrashing inflicted on Indiana’s neighbors to the south.
“I’m thinking, if that had happened here, I would hope that people would help us,” Stoehr said, standing in the expansive foyer of Maryland Community Church. “So I thought, we need to get together and do something. So I called a couple of people, the pastors here, and said, ‘What can we do?’”
The foyer is filled with items donated by church members for tornado survivors — blankets, coats and other clothing items, toothbrushes and an array of toiletries.
“Basically, my thinking went from ‘I’ll drive a pickup filled with water to Mayfield’ to this,” said Stoehr, a tax analyst when not moonlighting as a very Good Samaritan. Mayfield is a small Kentucky town that became the disaster’s poster child when it was essentially blown off the map.
“And now we’ve got a semi that will be full, we’ve got another box truck and — by the end of the week — who knows?”
Terre Haute has leapt to be of service to those affected by the weekend’s historic storms in Kentucky and elsewhere. Scot Longyear, senior pastor at Maryland, said, “It was a really fast turnaround. Sometimes we think, ‘I can’t do anything — what can I do?’ Mike is a great example of saying, ‘Man, we’ve got to do something — what are we gonna do?’ He got on the phone and said, ‘If we brought a truckload of supplies, could you use it?’
Longyear added, “We shared it with our church at large and the response has been overwhelming. Good luck finding anything at Walmart because these guys are clearing it out. I’m super-proud of our church and our community.”
“They have just been phenomenal,” Stoehr marveled. “They have come out of the woodwork to donate clothing, cash — it’s amazing. Casey’s [General Stores] donated that semi out there and they’re gonna pay for the gas to get it there and back and have committed to another semi if we need it. What we’re hoping happens is that the people in Kentucky realize that they’re not alone, that there are people who care about them and want to see their lives begin to be rebuilt.”
“I knew this was a giving church, I knew this was a giving community, but this just blows you away, to see this much outreach; It just floors you,” said Brian Green, a retired member of Lyford Fire Rescue who will be available to drive more supplies to Kentucky. Green saw Stoehr discussing his plan on Sunday and “I immediately wanted to get involved,” he said.
“It’s just devastating,” he added. “You see all what’s happened. I see the first responders down there going through the rubble trying to find everybody, and I can relate to that, because I’m also a first responder. My heart reaches out not only to those who have affected directly, but also those indirectly. The first responders are going to go through some PTSD from this from what they see.”
Brent Sappingfield has organized a similar effort that is collecting supplies beginning on Thursday at the south Menards at 1888 E. Jessica Drive.
“When I first saw the images, my heart sank,” Sappingfield said. “I felt sick for the families who just lost everything, 14 days away from Christmas. I couldn’t imagine having to go through all of that. Saturday night, it popped in my head that I wanted to do something. More than simply thoughts and prayers.”
He created a Facebook event that he said has taken off. His Facebook page lists items officials have told him they could use:
• Bottled water
• Gatorade
• Non-perishable food items
• Cleaning supplies
• Paper products/towels
• Trash bags
• Gloves
• Flashlights
• Batteries
• Candles/matches
• Rain ponchos
• Blankets
• First aid kits
• Totes w/lids
• Rakes/shovels/brooms
• Duct tape
• Tarps
President Joe Biden will be visiting Kentucky to witness the devastation today, when Stoehr plans to arrive in Mayfield. Sappingfield also plans to take what he collects to Mayfield.
Stoehr said his plans mushroomed “like the parable of the mustard seed. Jesus said the mustard seed is a tiny, tiny little seed, but once planted, it’s one of the largest plants in the garden. It’s kind of like what’s happened here. This went from a pickup truck to one, maybe two semis and a couple of box trucks, and I don’t know where it’s going to end.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
