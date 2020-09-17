Salvation Army updates Christmas assistance, food pantry programs

The Salvation Army at 234 S. Eighth St., Terre Haute, has announced changes on how it will assist this year with emergency Christmas assistance to low-income families, as well as updates on area food pantries.
Interviews will be conducted for Shop with a Police Officer, Toys for Tots with the Marines, Adopt-a-family Program, and Tribune-Star Christmas food baskets.
Application hours for these programs are 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 through 23, as well as 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 22.
Applicants are to take birth certificates for children age 18 and younger, Social Security numbers for all family members over age 18, a picture ID of a household member and a utility/rent bill in their name.
Families interested in shopping at the Catholic Charities Christmas store can call Danielle Elkins at 812-232-4978.
Families interested in Bikes for Tykes can call Chances and Services for Youth at 812-232-3952.
Food pantry updates
The Salvation Army Terre Haute Food Drive is offered from 1 to 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month to the first 75 families to arrive. A picture ID and a bill with a household member's name as proof of Vigo County residency are required. To participate, cars must line up on Eighth Street, then proceed to the back of the building.
Regular food pantry hours are 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Families that receive food from the food drive are still eligible to receive food on one Thursday of the month. For referral numbers, phone the Salvation Army Call Center at 812-235-0436 from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Individuals also can contact the call center on Monday or Friday for a referral number to the St. Joseph University Parish food pantry; on Tuesday and Wednesday to be referred to other pantries available.
