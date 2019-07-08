With the new school year approaching, the Salvation Army will be giving away 500 backpacks and basic school supplies to Vigo County K-12 students in need.
The dates and times are:
July 29: 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m., 4 to 6 p.m.
July 30: 10 a.m to noon, 1 to 3 p.m.
July 31: 10 a.m to noon, 1 to 3 p.m.
Those seeking assistance will need to provide a picture ID, proof of address within Vigo County, and proof of income or benefits in the last thirty days for all adults in the family. Two forms of ID will be needed for each child; Social Security cards and birth certificates preferred.
Items given away will depend on donations received. This year the Salvation Army is partnering with the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club. Both monetary contributions and in-kind donations are greatly appreciated.
Donations of pencils, pointed scissors, pocket folders, markers, and wide-ruled notebooks are especially needed. Financial contributions also give the flexibility to buy in bulk at reduced prices. School supplies or financial donations can be taken to the Salvation Army at 234 S. Eighth St. Call 812-232-4081 for more information.
Also, on July 31, there will be clothing items available to purchase for $1 per item during the back-to-school program hours.
