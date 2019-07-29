With the new school year approaching rapidly, the Salvation Army in Terre Haute will be giving away 500 backpacks and basic school supplies to Vigo County K-12 students in need.
The schedule is:
Today, Monday, July 29: 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
Those seeking assistance will need to provide a picture ID, proof of address within Vigo County, and proof of income or benefits in the last thirty days for all adults. Two forms of ID will be needed for each child (Social Security cards and birth certificates preferred.)
Items given away will depend on donations received. Financial contributions also give the flexibility to buy in bulk at reduced prices. School supplies or financial donations can be taken to the Salvation Army office at 234 S 8th St., Terre Haute.
This year, there will also be clothing items available to purchase for $1 per item, during the back to school program hours.
For questions or more information, call 812-232-4081.
