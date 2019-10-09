The Salvation Army will be starting its first round of intake for Christmas and holiday food baskets this month.
Dates are Oct. 14, 16, 21 and 23. Times are 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Location will be the Salvation Army Terre Haute office, 234 S 8th St.
Those seeking assistance will need to provide photo IDs for all adults, Social Security card for each family member, proof of address within Vigo County, proof of income or benefits in the last thirty days, and two forms of identification for each child. ID for children can include Social Security card, birth certificate or any official document.
For more information, call 812-232-4081.
