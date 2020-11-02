Salvation Army sets food drive for Nov. 10

The Salvation Army in Terre Haute will serve a meal to 75 Vigo County residents in need from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 10.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Seventy-five residents will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. The meal will include sliced roast beef with mashed potatoes and vegetables. A meal will be offered the second Tuesday of each month.

The second Tuesday of every month is also food distribution day for the first 75 families to arrive. A picture ID and a bill with a household member's name as proof of Vigo County residency are required. To participate, cars should line up on Eighth Street, then proceed to the back of the building. Food distribution is from 1 to 2 p.m.

If you receive food from the food drive, you may still receive food from the Salvation Army pantry once a month.