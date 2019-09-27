The Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps is seeking donations for its emergency assistance fund, which helps people in need cover costs such as utilities, rent and food.
The corps said it received more than $18,000 in requests from 44 families in Vigo County in August.
It asks businesses, civic groups, churches and individuals for help if possible. Donations can be made payable to The Salvation Army, 234 S. 8th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807.
