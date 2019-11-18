The Salvation Army of Vigo County is seeking volunteers to bell ring at Hobby Lobby, Sam’s Club, Rural King, Penney’s, Walgreens, Kroger, Walmart and Baesler’s Market.
The organization also is interested in employing seniors, veterans, college students or anyone interested in earning some extra money for the holidays.
Volunteers can sign up to bell ring at www.registertoring.com.
Individuals interested in a paid bell ringer position can stop in the social service entrance at the Salvation Army’s building in Terre Haute, 234 S. Eighth Street, to fill out an application Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For additional information call Envoy Sue Linden at 812-249-9986 or email her at sue.linden@usc.salvationarmy.org.
