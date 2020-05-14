Those wishing to help The Salvation Army provide school supplies to local students who need them can now drop off donations at Dorsett Automotive locations in Terre Haute.
Dorsett drop-off locations for backpacks and supplies include Dorsett Nissan at 105 West Mayfair Drive, Dorsett-Hyundai-Mitsubishi at 74 West Springhill Road and Dorsett Certified Pre-owned Autos at 4421 S. First St.
The Salvation Army will be giving away 500 backpacks and basic school supplies to Vigo County K-12 students in need. The dates and times the supplies will be given out are:
July 7: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.;
July 8: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.;
July 9: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Those seeking assistance will need to provide a picture ID, proof of address within Vigo County and proof of income or benefits in the last 30 days for all adults. Two forms of ID will be needed for each child (Social Security cards and birth certificates preferred.) Items given away will depend on donations received.
“We appreciate our community partner’s assistance in helping to provide this program again for the 2020-2021 school year,” Sue Linden, administrator at The Salvation Army Corps Community Center in Terre Haute, said in a news release.
Donations of Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, Kleenex, Expo dry erase markers, pencils, pointed scissors, pocket folders, markers, and wide-ruled notebooks are especially needed.
Financial contributions also give The Salvation Army the flexibility to buy in bulk at reduced prices. School supplies or financial donations can be taken to The Salvation Army office at 234 S. Eighth St., Terre Haute. Call 232-4081 for more information.
To learn more about the school supplies drive, visit https://donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/TerreHauteBackToSchool.
To learn more about The Salvation Army or make a donation online, visit www.saterrehaute.org.
