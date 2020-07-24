Salvation Army seeks back-to-school help

Ready or not, it’s back to school season in the Wabash Valley as the calendar flips from July to August next week.
Envoy Sue Linden said Salvation Army Terre Haute hopes to give away hundreds of school supplies-filled backpacks to help ease the burden on Vigo County families this year, but is asking the public’s help to help achieve that goal.
Any school supplies donation would be appreciated, she said, but the organization is specifically looking for donations of backpacks. Those backpacks will be filled with pens, pencils, notebooks, folders and the like.
“We want to be able to put all these supplies into backpacks,” Linden said with a laugh as she looked over a table overflowing with supplies.
Linden said The Salvation Army also would accept monetary donations if that option is easier than buying backpacks. Financial contributions also give The Salvation Army the flexibility to buy in bulk at reduced prices, she said.
School supplies or financial donations can be taken to The Salvation Army office at 234 S. Eighth St., Terre Haute.
Linden said the Salvation Army hopes to help some 700 families, or about 1,500 students, with backpacks and basic school supplies. The dates and times the supplies will be given out are:
• Aug. 5: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.;
• Aug. 6: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
• Aug. 7: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Those seeking assistance will need to provide a picture ID, proof of address within Vigo County and proof of income or benefits in the last 30 days for all adults. Birth certificates are required for all household members 18 and younger.
In a store room filled with supplies Friday afternoon, Linden said she is grateful for all those who have donated to further the program and for local businesses and organizations that also are helping.
Linden said Dorsett Automotive has been a willing partner and is thankful too for efforts made by the Vigo County Public Library and the Boys and Girls Club of Terre Haute. Dorsett, the library and the Boys and Girls Club have each made donations of supplies to support the program.
“Having these partnerships helps us a great deal,” Linden said. “... We’ve been in this community for more than 130 years and I think that says a lot about the work we do and those that have supported us along the way.”
To learn more or donate to the back-to-school drive, visit https://bit.ly/2ZWyVns.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812*231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.