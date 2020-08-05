Salvation Army provides school supplies this week

The Salvation Army in Terre Haute is providing back-to-school supplies this week to Vigo County families in need.
Those seeking assistance will need to provide a photo ID, proof of address within Vigo County, and proof of income or benefits in the last 30 days for all adults. Two forms of ID will be needed for each child. Social Security cards and birth certificates preferred.
Items given away will depend on donations received.
Registration and pick up dates are:
Today, Aug. 5: 1 to 3 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6: 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7: 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
Enter off Eighth Street and go to the chapel to give paperwork and receive supplies.
Donations of Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, Kleenex, Expo dry erase markers, pencils, pointed scissors, pocket folders, markers, and wide-ruled notebooks are especially needed.
Financial contributions also give The Salvation Army the flexibility to buy in bulk at reduced prices. School supplies or financial donations can be taken to The Salvation Army office at 234 S 8th St. Please call 232-4081 for more information.
To learn more about The Salvation Army and to make a donation online, visit www.saterrehaute.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.