Two Vigo County agencies will be operating cooling centers during this week's unusually hot and humid weather.

The Salvation Army at 234 S. 8th St. will be serving as a cooling center this week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, reported the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency.

Additionally, the Pathways Center at 504 S. 15th St., will also be open as a cooling center. It will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Other 24-hour or overnight services will not be available.

 

