The Salvation Army in Terre Haute is offering a new after-school program intended to teach life skills and build character.
Take It On Thursdays! will run from Oct. 3 through Dec. 5 and is offered for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.
Some workshops include food prep and holiday cookie decorating, fix-it with tools, home safety, pet care, babysitting, gardening and nature, first-aid and hygiene.
Cost is $1 per week per child or $10 per session. Cost includes dinner and workshop material.
To register, go to www.saterrehaute.com and fill out the registration form by Sept. 26. Registration forms can also be picked up at the Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth Street, Terre Haute.
For more information contact Envoy Sue Linden at 812-249-9986 or sue_linden@usc.salvationarmy.org.
