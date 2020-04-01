The Indiana division of the Salvation Army has received a $5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.
The grant will the Salvation Army’s immediate COVID-19 response and to sustain long-term service to the Indiana community. The grant is part of $15 million total that the Salvation Army received for nationwide efforts.
"The Salvation Army is deeply commitment to alleviating human suffering - it's in their DNA," said Ronni Kloth, Lilly Endowment's vice president for community development. "... We're grateful for how the Salvation Army is helping our nation during this pandemic."
Across the country, The Salvation Army has been rapidly evolving services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to meet the unique needs of each community. Efforts include food delivery and food box provision for individuals, families, and isolated seniors; financial support for those who have been laid off or seen their hours cut; childcare services; live-streamed or remote emotional and spiritual care and more.
In Indiana, The Salvation Army has set up drive-through pantries and takeout-style feeding programs to provide residents with necessities such as fresh and nonperishable food, personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies.
Before the outbreak, one in six Americans was already living in poverty, and more than 70 percent of Americans indicated they would have trouble meeting their financial obligations if they missed a paycheck. A new generation of need is expected to result from the long-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The grant will help make it possible for The Salvation Army to sustain vital programming once the crisis ends, according to a news release from the group.
To contribute to The Salvation Army’s COVID-19 relief efforts in Indiana, visit SalvationArmyIndiana.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.