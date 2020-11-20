The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign officially kicked off Nov. 13 and will run through Dec. 24, and several area locations need volunteers to ring bells.
This annual fundraiser supports emergency assistance and other valuable services provided all year long.
This year has marked some extra challenges with the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Salvation Army in Terre Haute said it is faced with an increased demand for services, and several regular volunteers are unable to ring bells.
The group asks that those who can please consider bellringing for a couple of hours. To volunteer go to www.registertoring.com
For those who are at home because of COVID-19, please consider making a donation online at www.saterrehaute.org
Another way to help is to give at cash registers at Walmart and Sam’s on U.S. 41 and Walmart on U.S. 46. Please ask about the Round Up program.
Also, please donate to kettle volunteers from:
• Dec. 5 Rotary South;
• Dec. 5 Shriners;
• Dec. 7 Vigo County School Corporation;
• Dec. 12 Kiwanis;
• Dec.12 Mount Pleasant UMC;
• Dec.19 Battle of the Badge;
• Dec.19 Kiwanis.
