The Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign is seeking both volunteers and donations.
Volunteers wanted for all locations Dec.18, 19, 20, 21, 23 and Dec.24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To sign up, please visit www.registertoring.com.
The Salvation Army of Vigo County also is collecting 3- to 4-pound, small boxes of potatoes, small scalloped potatoes and canned vegetables for seniors and single adult households who already pre-qualify and have been selected to receive a food box.
Please drop off monetary donations or food donations by Dec.19 at the front social service entrance at the Salvation Army's Terre Haute building, 234 S. Eighth St., between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The group also reminds potential donors they can drop a check in any kettle from today through Dec.24. Checks can be made payable to The Salvation Army Vigo County, 234 S. 8th street, IN 47807
The Kettle Campaign is from the community and for the community, the Salvation Army said in a news release.
To learn more about The Salvation Army call Envoy Sue Linden at 812-249-9986 or email her at sue.linden@usc.salvationarmy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.