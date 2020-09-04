Salvation Army hosts food distributions

The Salvation Army in Terre Haute has released updated information on food distribution events.
There now will be a food distribution from 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month for Vigo County residents.
Residents of up to 75 households will be served on a first-come, first-served basis, with one household package per vehicle. A household member must show a photo ID and a rent or utility bill in his or her name. Vehicles should enter off Eighth Street and proceed to the rear of the building.
Also, every Thursday from 1 to 2 pm the food pantry will be available. Any eligible resident from Vigo county may receive food from the pantry once a month. Residents who participate in the monthly food drive on Tuesday are also eligible to receive food from the pantry one Thursday a month.
The call center is available for The Salvation Army food pantry and other pantries from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Call 812-235-0436 during these times to receive a referral number for St. Joseph’s food pantry and The Salvation Army food pantry, or to receive information to other local pantries available.
St. Joseph food pantry is open every Monday and Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. Please call in advance for referral number.
For more information on The Salvation Army visit www.saterrehaute.org
