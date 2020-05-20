The Salvation Army in Terre Haute has released new registration and pickup dates for backpacks of back-to-school supplies.
Those seeking assistance will need to provide a photo ID, proof of address within Vigo County, and proof of income or benefits in the last thirty days for all adults.
Two forms of ID will be needed for each child (Social Security cards and birth certificates preferred.) Items given away will depend on donations received.
The new registration and pick up dates are:
Aug. 5: 9 am – 11 am, 1 pm – 3 pm;
Aug. 6: 9 am – 11 am, 1 pm – 3 pm, and 4 pm - 6 pm;
Aug. 7: 9 am – 11 am, 1 pm – 3 pm.
Please pull your vehicle into the parking lot from the Eighth Street entrance and drive to the rear of the Salvation Army building. Have all your papers ready. A volunteer will be available to receive paperwork and hand out supplies. Please remain in your vehicle.
Dorsett Automotive is collecting backpacks and school supplies at their dealerships in Terre Haute June 1 through July 24, Both monetary contributions and in-kind donations are greatly appreciated.
Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, Kleenex, Expo dry erase markers, pencils, pointed scissors, pocket folders, markers, and wide-ruled notebooks are especially needed. Financial contributions also give The Salvation Army the flexibility to buy in bulk at reduced prices. School supplies or financial donations can be taken to The Salvation Army office at 234 S. Eight St. in Terre Haute. Call 232-4081 for more information.
To learn more about The Salvation Army or to make a donation online, visit www.saterrehaute.org. For the Back to School donation page, visit https://donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/TerreHauteBackToSchool
