Salvation Army gets a lift

Pallets of food for Vigo County families made its way from Indianapolis to the Salvation Army in Terre Haute thanks to volunteer efforts of Two Men And A Truck moving company.

“One of the things we do well is pickup things up and move them to a new location,” said Travis Blaney, manager of the Terre Haute moving company.

And for that, Salvation Army Envoy Sue Linden is very thankful.

“It saves us time having to go to Indianapolis to pick up the food,” Linden said of the COVID-19 relief effort by Midwest Food Bank organized at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Blaney said a moving crew also delivered pallets of food to the Salvation Army on South Eighth Street a few months ago.

Linden sent part of Thursday’s delivery to the Loyal Veterans Battalion so that meals-ready-to-eat can be passed out to low-income and homeless people.

Thursday’s delivery supports the Salvation Army food bank, which distributes food on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and the third and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

Helping people who have lost income due to COVID-19 is a necessity, Linden said, and a plan for the next six to nine months has been developed to help those in the community who are food insecure.

Blaney said community service is part of the moving company’s core values, so joining the distribution effort is something the company is glad to do.

“There are organizations in the community who need help providing their services,” Blaney said. “We’d love for them to contact us to see if we can partner somehow.”

Linden said the COVID-19 pandemic might have changed how society interacts, but it has also caused more need in the community as people struggle to pay bills, provide food for their families and cover the cost of housing.

The Salvation Army has caseworkers who will talk to people affected by COVID-19 to learn their circumstances and provide financial assistance, whether it is for rent, mortgage, utilities, hotel stay, internet service, and transportation, Linden said.

Those needing assistance can call 812-232-4081 and ask for extension 13 or 15 to speak to a caseworker.

Documentation of need should be provided, she said, and can be dropped off in a new dropbox outside the Salvation Army facility on South Eighth Street.

For more information about Salvation Army services, go online to http://www.saterrehaute.org.

For more information about Two Men And A Truck, go online to https://twomenandatruck.com/movers/in/terre-haute.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.