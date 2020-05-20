The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Canteen will be serving doughnuts at Gilbert Park on June 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of all military veterans.
The group thanks Square Donuts for its donation.
National Doughnut Day was started by The Salvation Army on the first Friday in June in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army Doughnut Lassies who served donuts to soldiers in the trenches during World War I. The Salvation Army continued to provide comfort, care, and doughnuts to American soldiers during World War II.
