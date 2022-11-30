Captain Jeremy Fingar, head of the Salvation Army of Vigo County, is prepared for inflation’s affect on its annual Red Kettle Fund.
“Inflation is affecting both those in need and those who normally step up to volunteer or donate,” Fingar said. “8.33 percent inflation might mean gifts may look a little smaller this year, but Hoosiers are continuing to be generous and are giving what they can.”
The goal is to raise $125,000 from the Red Kettle venues, and an additional $100,000 through a mail appeal.
Hence, volunteer bell ringers have spread out to the Salvation Army’s dozen locations — Baesler’s Market, all three Krogers, both Big Lots, the two Walmarts, Hobby Lobby, the West Terre Haute IGA and Sam’s Club. Since staffing all of those locations simultaneously can be a challenge, Salvation Army also hires paid ringers.
“Fun fact — a volunteer bell ringer raises three times more than a paid ringer will for the same amount of time spent ringing,” Fingar revealed. “Which is why we are always looking for new volunteers.”
Fingar also said that Baesler’s Market and the Kroger locations are volunteers’ favorites, given that at those locations, the ringing takes place indoors, where they are sheltered from the oft-cruel elements.
“Friday and Saturdays at those locations are premiere ringing opportunities,” Fingar added.
During the Christmas season, the local Salvation Army raises 87% of its annual budget. Funding assists its Christmas assistance programs, the pantry, the Pathway of Hope long-term case management program, and offering rent and utilities assistance across Vigo County. All money stays within the community, with 82% of every dollar bankrolling the nonprofit’s initiatives.
Call 812-232-4081 or visit https://centralusa.salvation army.org/terrehaute/ to donate to the Red Kettle Fund. Anyone interested in volunteering to ring a bell should visit RegisterToRing.com and choose a preferred location, date, and time.
