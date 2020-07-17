The Salvation Army in Terre Haute has a pair of upcoming events as summer winds down and attention turns to the upcoming school year.
A Children's Character-Building Camp is slated for 5 to 7 p.m. July 28, 29, 30 and 31 at the Salvation Army's South Eighth Street location
Children in first through fourth grades can attend, but must wear a mask.
Registration for the free camp can be found at www.saterrehaute.org or filled out 4:30 p.m. the day of the program.
Program will provide light dinner, refreshments, games and a lesson.
The Salvation Army in Terre Haute will also host a Back to School Supplies giveaway the first week of August.
Supplies at the Salvation Army's South Eighth Street location will be available:
• 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 5
• 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 6
• 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 7
Registration will completed at the time of pickup and will require a state ID or drivers license, copy of utility bill in household member's name, Social Security card for all household members over 18. Birth certificates are required for all household members 18 and under.
