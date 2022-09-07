Salem Church celebrating 200 years of ministry

Salem United Methodist Church is celebrating 200 years of ministry.
The church, on Indiana 63 north of Clinton, was the first Methodist Church in Vermillion County and was organized at the insistence of John Helt, one of the original pioneer settlers.
Upcoming events include a live concert band and ice cream social from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 17. Church history will be on display, and there will be a full playground, as well as a tent and picnic shelter.
The chuch also is conducting an apple dumpling fundraiser. Apple dumplings are $5 each; pickup will be 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the church.
For pre-orders, call Sue Kelley at 765-832-8436, Kellie Mayes at 812-239-4778, Janet Heskett at 812-243-6110 or Janice Bazzani at 812-264-4325 after 4 p.m.
