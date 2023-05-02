Political newcomer Brandon Sakbun won Tuesday’s Democratic mayoral primary election in Terre Haute, prevailing over former city engineer Pat Goodwin with 2,414 votes, or 54.27% of those cast.
Goodwin, who also ran for mayor in 2019, received 2,034 votes (45.73%).
On Nov. 9, Sakbun will face incumbent Mayor Duke Bennett, who will be seeking his fifth term as mayor. Bennett, unopposed in his party’s primary, brought in 1,020 votes.
Celebrating his win at The Terminal Public House downtown, Sakbun was ebullient when discussing what helped propel him to victory.
“The hard lesson is that hard work pays,” he said. “When the results go your way, you’re definitely happy, but you can’t rest on your laurels of success. You ask yourself, ‘How do I grow from this moment now to be even better tomorrow.’”
He added that his positive message — believe in Terre Haute and let’s get a fresh start — resonated with voters.
Sakbun said his foremost message to Terre Haute voters Tuesday night was ‘Thank you.’
“And that’s an understatement,” he added. “This city welcomed my family 30 years ago and embraced us. …
“It means the world to me to be able to say, ‘I’m the Democratic candidate for mayor of Terre Haute.’”
Goodwin was the target of attack mailers distributed over the past two weekends, assailing his attitude toward law enforcement.
The first included a letter purportedly written by Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.
The sheriff condemned that letter and said he had nothing to do with it, although he did appear in a TV commercial endorsing Sakbun.
The second mailer aimed at Goodwin came from “Local Law Enforcement Officers” but was not attributed to anyone by name.
Sakbun condemned those mailers at the time.
“We’ve seen dirty and cheap politics in this city — it’s time to stand up and say, ‘Enough’s enough,” Sakbun said Tuesday night. “Let’s focus on the city and believe again. Let’s move forward.”
Sakbun admitted he faces an uphill battle in the general election.
“It’s no secret that I’m running against a four-term mayor with $143,000” in his war chest, he said. “This is definitely David vs. Goliath. You see it play out all the time in politics and athletics. You have to say, ‘I’m not backing down.’ You take that fight and you move forward.”
He added, “Now, you take a breath. But you’ve got to get to work on the fall, turn it back on and get that energy back.”
Sakbun, 27, is a graduate of Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and served two deployments with the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment as a captain.
He is the son of Dr. Vannara Sakbun and Carlene Grant-Sakbun. He was born in Terre Haute, attended local public schools and graduated from Terre Haute South.
Through April 7, Sakbun had raised $26,961, while Goodwin had $42,997 to spend on his campaign.
With all 10 vote centers in and counted, the Vigo County Clerk’s Office’s unofficial results showed that 5,783 ballots were cast. Total registered voters was listed at 40,763. Turnout rate was listed at 14.19%. Forty blank ballots were received.
Early voting did not draw much of a turnout, as only 2,614 ballots were cast since April 4 ahead of Tuesday.
Of the 5,783 ballots cast, 4,658 voted on the Democratic ticket (80.55%) and 1,125 (19.45%) pulled Republican ballots.
Only two candidates were on the Republican ballot, both running unopposed — Duke Bennett for mayor and Pete Frederick for City Clerk.
Frederick will be attempting to unseat Democratic incumbent Michelle Edwards in the Nov. 9 election.
