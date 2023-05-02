Political newcomer Brandon Sakbun topped former Terre Haute city engineer and mayoral candidate Pat Goodwin in Tuesday's Democratic primary election.
Sakbun put up 2,414 votes to Goodwin's 2,034; that's a split of 54.27% for Sakbun to to 45.73% for Goodwin.
Incumbent Republican Duke Bennett, unopposed in his party's primary, brought in 1,020 votes.
With all 10 vote centers in and counted, the Vigo County Clerk's Office's unofficial results showed 5,783 ballots were cast. Total registered voters was listed at 40,763. Turnout rate was listed at 14.19%. Blank ballots received was listed at 40.
Sakbun, 27, is a graduate of Indiana University Kelley School of Business and served as a captain in the U.S. Army Rangers.
He'll take on Bennett, who is seeking his fifth term as the city's chief executive, in the Nov. 9 general election.
