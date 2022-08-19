Two new men’s sports, sprint football and volleyball, have helped drive enrollment growth at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College for the 2022-23 academic year.
Friday was new student move-in day at the college, where staff lined The Avenue to greet those students with cheers, upbeat music, bubbles, pom poms and SMWC flags.
“We’re pleased to report everything is up,” said President Dottie King, who was on hand to welcome the students and their families. Both residence halls are full, although some of the LeFer rooms are under renovation, she said.
The college is looking at a record enrollment of about 576 campus students, with about 260 new campus students this year, also a record, college officials say. King said total campus enrollment was about 270 students when she first became president.
The new campus students represent 23 states and 10 countries.
About 65% of the new incoming class is driven by the college’s new sports, sprint football and men’s volleyball.
“My feeling is gratitude. Covid’s been hard and it’s really impacted colleges,” King said. “I think we’re making a value proposition that a small, private school is a good choice.”
She credited much of the success to staff, whose efforts have made the growth possible.
“We’re telling our story well,” King said.
While it’s easy to celebrate on new student arrival day, “Now, the hard work of making sure they are successful begins,” King said. “Even when I greet them, to a lot of them I say, ‘This is exciting, but not as exciting as when four years from now, I give you a diploma.’”
Some will hit snags along the way, “and we’re pretty good at helping them through those,” King said.
College enrollment is also becoming more diverse, she said, noting that 38% of the incoming class are students of color.
Faculty and staff have been reading a book called, “College Belonging: How First-Year and First-Generation Students Navigate Campus Life.” They are discussing, “What does it mean to make sure all of these students, each one of them, feels like they truly belong here,” King said.
At LeFer Hall, freshman Elizabeth Wetzel of Avon was moving into her third-floor residence hall room.
“When I came on my first tour here, I couldn’t stop smiling,” said Wetzel, who is pursuing pre-art therapy. On tours at other colleges campuses, she was kind of anxious. “As soon as I stepped on campus here, it just felt right.”
What made the difference “was the people and the community,” she said. She felt welcome.
Her mom, Heather, said she is comfortable with her daughter’s college choice. “I feel like it will be her home.”
Nearby, Audry Lazzara of Vincennes, with the help of her family, prepared to move her items into LeFer. She plans to major in English with a focus on creative writing. “Everybody has been really welcoming,” she said.
She chose the college because “it’s really pretty and not too far away. I didn’t want to be super far away from home. ... I heard really great things about the student body and how they are very supporting.”
Her mom, Melissa, said of her daughter starting college, “I’m excited for her. I think the smaller community is a good fit for her. I know some people close to my age who went here and I’ve heard nothing but good things.”
Griffin Olson, of Sullivan, is a freshman who plans to be an education major. He’s also a student assistant with the sprint football program and will help with operations.
He first visited Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College this spring. “As soon as I got here, I knew this was really where I belonged,” said Olson, who comes from a family of teachers.” I’ll never forget the first time hitting The Avenue. I’ve been in love with this place ever since.”
He plans to commute.
Fall total enrollment at the college will be about 1,150, which includes Woods Online and graduate students. The college has five online starts during the year, so it anticipates about 1,400 students total.
