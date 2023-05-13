Horizon Health will offer a Safe Sitter class for children ages 11-13 on June 12. The class will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Horizon Health Education Center, 15197 U.S. Highway 150, in Paris, Ill.
Safe Sitter is a nationally recognized class that teaches children home-alone safety skills when caring for themselves, younger siblings or while babysitting.
The class provides tips on safety and security precautions, facts about child development and age-appropriate activities and explains the business aspects of babysitting. Other benefits include enhanced self-esteem, introductory employment skills, personal safety and other life skills.
The cost is $35, which covers materials and lunch. No parent is required to be present except for picking up and dropping off the child.
Register by 5 p.m. June 5 at MyHorizonHealth.org/Classes. For more information, call 217-466-4333.
