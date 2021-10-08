Dedication of the Joy Sacopulos Memorial Walkway will take place at 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at the east pedestrian entry way to Deming Park off Poplar Street.
A masonry and stone memorial has been constructed to honor the legacy of Sacopulos, a community volunteer and environmentalist who died in 2019. She worked to improve the quality of life in Terre Haute and to make the city and parks more tree-friendly.
The memorial will serve as an entryway from the Dobbs Park Trail along Poplar Street into Deming Park.
“It is in memory of Joy Sacopulos, one of our founding members of TREES Inc. established in 1990. We thought it would be a great way to honor her and her legacy and what she has done not only for Terre Haute and our community, but for Indiana,” Kimberly M. Kimbler, president of TREES, said earlier this year.
The new entryway is a collaboration of the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department, TREES and the Sacopulos family.
The city parks department “was very grateful for all the hard work Joy did for the city parks,” said Eddie Bird, parks superintendent.
Bird has stated Sacopulos “not only cared about the city of Terre Haute but believed in her dream of making the city and parks more tree-friendly. You can’t say enough about her overall commitment to TREES and her desire to improve the city and parks properties.”
As part of the memorial, TREES planted 10 white oaks in Deming Park; the 10 oak trees symbolize the TREES Inc. logo and they were also one of Sacopulos’ favorite trees.
The white oaks were planted from the new entryway through the park to Dogwood Point, near the swimming pool, an area dedicated in memory of Luke Dever, also a co-founder of TREES.
A bronze plaque on the memorial wall reads:
“Joy Sacopulos, 1939-2019, a community volunteer, environmentalist, and a lifelong resident of Terre Haute. She helped found TREES Inc. in 1990. Thousands of trees, dozens of which are in this park, were planted by TREES Inc. volunteers.
“Joy was Phi Beta Kappa, president of Kappa Alpha Theta, Boy Scout Silver Beaver, a Teacher, a St. Benedict Church Extraordinary Minister.
“Over a lifetime of service and dedication, Joy Sacopulos worked to make Terre Haute a better place. May Joy’s example serve to inspire others to make our community a better place.”
Joy Sacopulos’ family wrote the plaque’s wording.
Many donors, including TREES, Inc., helped make the memorial possible, Kimbler said.
Parking for the event will be in Deming Park.
