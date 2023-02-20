The South Vermillion School Board voted 7-0 Monday to close Ernie Pyle Elementary School at the end of the 2022-23 school year and consolidate the two remaining elementary schools in a K-4 configuration.
Fifth-graders would be moved to South Vermillion Middle School under changes that will take effect with the next school year.
The two remaining elementary schools’ students and staff would be consolidated as equally as possible based on the maximum occupancy (available classrooms) at each school. Attendance districts and transportation routes will be modified accordingly.
The district's three elementary schools are Central, Van Duyn and Ernie Pyle.
Superintendent Dave Chapman said the changes were necessary because of declining enrollment and state funding. Facilities have been under study for the past few years, he said.
A school facilities advisory committee made the recommendation, although it was up to the School Board to decide which of the three elementary schools would close.
