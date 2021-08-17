South Vermillion School Corp. has been advised the county will become "red" in Wednesday's state color advisory rating and is instituting new precautions in response.
The red rating "means a very high positivity and community spread," according to Dave Chapman, district superintendent, who posted the advisory update on the district website.
Indoor masking at school will not be required at this point.
"We're being cautious ... but we don't want to over-react," Chapman said in an interview.
While the county metrics show high positivity and community spread, the school district "is still in very good shape" as far as COVID cases and quarantines, he said. As of Tuesday afternoon, the district had about 10-12 student COVID cases and one staff who was positive. Several other students are in quarantine.
"We've had that discussion with the board [related to required masking]. We don't feel the positivity rate warrants it at this point," Chapman said. However, that could change in the future.
At school, masks are highly encouraged for all students and staff.
The following precautions will be in place immediately for all schools and facilities with the school corporation:
• Visitor restrictions — Only emergency and/or approved visitors will be allowed access to the schools during the school day. Masks will be required for any visitor permitted to enter the school building.
• Indoor large group gathering restrictions — Until further notice, all large group indoor gatherings are canceled. This includes any non-academic, social gatherings.
• Social distancing – As much as possible, whenever possible, social distancing of 6 feet will be in place during transition times.
• Indoor extra curricular/athletic events – Attendance restrictions will be in place as social distancing will be enforced [families may sit together in pods]. Masks will be required and enforced.
• Outdoor extra curricular/athletic events — Attendance restrictions will be in place as necessary as social distancing is highly recommended [families may sit together in pods]. Masks and social distancing will be advised/recommended.
• School day — At this time, masks remain highly encouraged/recommended for all students and staff. Gatherings of students/staff are discouraged without the use of masks. Specific health and safety protocols will be enacted at all schools as determined by school administration and approved by the superintendent’s office. School administrators will communicate the specific protocols with their students, staff, and parents
• School bus – Masks are still required for everyone riding/driving school buses.
"These efforts are being put in place for the health and safety of all students and staff. Should conditions warrant, further modifications will be put into effect," Chapman stated.
