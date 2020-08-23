The South Vermillion Community School Corp. has been awarded $246,000 to support and increase connectivity for students and to improve teachers' capacity to deliver instruction remotely, according to the district.
In July, the district applied for the GEER fund grant from the governor's office. The grant was established using federal CARES Act funds.
"This grant will allow us to provide a number of mobile hotspots and monthly subscription plans to students with internet connectivity issues," said Melanie Beaver, the district's director of curriculum, instruction and assessment. The information has already been collected from families.
The district also will be able to purchase new MacBooks for teachers, "since the current MacBooks have been struggling to keep up with demand during remote learning. This will allow our teachers to deliver remote instruction more effectively and more efficiently," she said.
Beaver added, "We write a lot of grants in education, but very few allow us to use those funds to purchase infrastructure and equipment. This was a rare and unique grant opportunity, and we are so thankful to be supported by the GEER Fund ... Student learning will be directly impacted."
